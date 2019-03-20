Conagra Brands (CAG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Escalated input costs remain a threat to Conagra that has lagged the industry in a year. Evidently, Conagra’s second-quarter fiscal 2019 adjusted gross margin continued being hit by higher costs of transportation, warehousing, packaging and certain ingredients. The company expects input cost inflation to persist in fiscal 2019. Nonetheless, strength in Refrigerated & Frozen, and Grocery & Snacks units were breathers in the second quarter, wherein top and bottom lines rose and topped estimates. Earnings were backed by higher operating income and sales were aided by buyouts. Markedly, Conagra closed Pinnacle Foods’ takeover in October, 2018, which now forms a separate unit of the company. Though Conagra expects hurdles in Pinnacle Foods’ business to linger in the near term, it is on track to fix them. However, estimates have declined by a penny lately, prior to the company’s third quarter earnings release.”

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CAG. Credit Suisse Group set a $35.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Sunday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.40.

Shares of NYSE:CAG traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,964,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,213,792. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $20.22 and a 52 week high of $39.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.12. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAG. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

