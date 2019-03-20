Compugroup Medical (COP) PT Set at €60.00 by HSBC

HSBC set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on Compugroup Medical (ETR:COP) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on COP. Baader Bank set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on Compugroup Medical and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Warburg Research set a €53.50 ($62.21) price target on Compugroup Medical and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Compugroup Medical and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €63.00 ($73.26) price target on Compugroup Medical and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €53.07 ($61.71).

Compugroup Medical stock opened at €53.75 ($62.50) on Tuesday. Compugroup Medical has a one year low of €37.64 ($43.77) and a one year high of €54.15 ($62.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion and a PE ratio of 31.43.

CompuGroup Medical Societas Europaea develops and sells software and information technology services for healthcare sector worldwide. The company's Ambulatory Information Systems segment provides practice management software and electronic medical records for office-based physicians, dentists, medical care centers, and physician's networks.

