CompuCoin (CPN) Price Tops $0.0009 on Exchanges

CompuCoin (CURRENCY:CPN) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. CompuCoin has a total market cap of $18,056.00 and $0.00 worth of CompuCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CompuCoin has traded flat against the dollar. One CompuCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00016646 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000205 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000456 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000055 BTC.

CompuCoin Profile

CompuCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. CompuCoin’s total supply is 19,615,019 coins. The Reddit community for CompuCoin is /r/compucoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CompuCoin’s official Twitter account is @compucoin . The official website for CompuCoin is compucoin.org

Buying and Selling CompuCoin

CompuCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CompuCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CompuCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CompuCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

