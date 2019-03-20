Comparing Sirius International Insurance Group (SG) & James River Group (JRVR)

Sirius International Insurance Group (NYSE:SG) and James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) are both small-cap financial services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Sirius International Insurance Group alerts:

98.1% of James River Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of James River Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sirius International Insurance Group and James River Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sirius International Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A James River Group 7.21% 10.15% 2.36%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sirius International Insurance Group and James River Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sirius International Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A James River Group $885.60 million 1.34 $63.83 million $2.33 16.99

James River Group has higher revenue and earnings than Sirius International Insurance Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sirius International Insurance Group and James River Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sirius International Insurance Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 James River Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Sirius International Insurance Group currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.90%. James River Group has a consensus target price of $40.67, indicating a potential upside of 2.75%. Given Sirius International Insurance Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sirius International Insurance Group is more favorable than James River Group.

Dividends

James River Group pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Sirius International Insurance Group does not pay a dividend. James River Group pays out 51.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

James River Group beats Sirius International Insurance Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sirius International Insurance Group Company Profile

Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-line reinsurance and insurance products in Bermuda and internationally. The company underwrites insurance and reinsurance products for property, accident and health, aviation and space, trade credit, marine and energy, agriculture, casualty, surety, property, environmental, medical travel, contingency, terrorism, cargo lines, and other exposures, as well as offers administration services. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. The company is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites property and liability insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia. This segment distributes its insurance policies primarily through wholesale insurance brokers. The company's Specialty Admitted Insurance segment provides workers' compensation coverage for residential contractors, light manufacturing operations, transportation workers, healthcare workers, and fronting and program business in North Carolina, Georgia, New Jersey, South Carolina, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Virginia, South Carolina, and Tennessee. Its Casualty Reinsurance segment offers proportional and working layer casualty reinsurance to third parties and unaffiliated insurance companies. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius International Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius International Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.