Comparing Great-West Lifeco (GWLIF) and FBL Financial Group (FFG)

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) and FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) are both financial services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Great-West Lifeco and FBL Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great-West Lifeco N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A FBL Financial Group $719.63 million 2.33 $93.79 million $4.36 15.57

FBL Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Great-West Lifeco.

Profitability

This table compares Great-West Lifeco and FBL Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great-West Lifeco N/A N/A N/A FBL Financial Group 13.00% 9.14% 1.11%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Great-West Lifeco and FBL Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great-West Lifeco 0 0 1 0 3.00 FBL Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Great-West Lifeco currently has a consensus price target of $37.50, indicating a potential upside of 52.32%. Given Great-West Lifeco’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Great-West Lifeco is more favorable than FBL Financial Group.

Dividends

FBL Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Great-West Lifeco does not pay a dividend. FBL Financial Group pays out 44.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FBL Financial Group has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.4% of FBL Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of FBL Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

FBL Financial Group beats Great-West Lifeco on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc., a financial services holding company, engages in life and health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, direct marketing, health, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products. It also provides employer-sponsored retirement savings plans, individual retirement accounts, enrollment services, communication materials, investment options, and education services; and fund management, investment, and advisory services. In addition, the company offers private-label recordkeeping and administrative services; executive benefits products; and investment products, including equity, fixed income, absolute return, and alternative strategies. Further, it provides protection and wealth management products; payout annuity, and property and casualty reinsurance and retrocession products; and pension products. The company offers its products under the under various brand names, including the Great-West Life, London Life, the Canada Life, the Freedom 55 Financial, the Irish Life, the Great-West Financial, the Empower Retirement, the Putnam Investments, and PanAgora. It distributes its products through a network of advisors, dealers, brokers, managing general agencies, financial institutions, consultants, third-party administrators, wholesale and retail sales force, financial planners, employee benefit consultants, banks, and multi-tied agents. The company was founded in 1891 and is based in Winnipeg, Canada. Great-West Lifeco Inc. is a subsidiary of Power Financial Corporation.

FBL Financial Group Company Profile

FBL Financial Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies. The company markets its products to Farm Bureau members, and other individuals and businesses through exclusive agents and agency managers principally under the consumer brand name of Farm Bureau Financial Services in the Midwestern and Western sections of the United States. FBL Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa.

