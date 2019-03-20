Comparing Enbridge Energy Management (EEQ) and Wildhorse Resource Development (WRD)

Wildhorse Resource Development (NYSE:WRD) and Enbridge Energy Management (NYSE:EEQ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.7% of Wildhorse Resource Development shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.6% of Enbridge Energy Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Wildhorse Resource Development shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Enbridge Energy Management shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Wildhorse Resource Development and Enbridge Energy Management’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wildhorse Resource Development $427.19 million 4.05 $49.88 million $0.43 39.47 Enbridge Energy Management N/A N/A -$29.00 million N/A N/A

Wildhorse Resource Development has higher revenue and earnings than Enbridge Energy Management.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Wildhorse Resource Development and Enbridge Energy Management, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wildhorse Resource Development 0 2 6 0 2.75 Enbridge Energy Management 0 1 0 0 2.00

Wildhorse Resource Development presently has a consensus target price of $32.83, indicating a potential upside of 93.48%. Enbridge Energy Management has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.18%. Given Wildhorse Resource Development’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Wildhorse Resource Development is more favorable than Enbridge Energy Management.

Profitability

This table compares Wildhorse Resource Development and Enbridge Energy Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wildhorse Resource Development -11.80% 14.16% 5.28% Enbridge Energy Management N/A -2,905.26% -2,905.26%

Risk & Volatility

Wildhorse Resource Development has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enbridge Energy Management has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Wildhorse Resource Development beats Enbridge Energy Management on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wildhorse Resource Development Company Profile

WildHorse Resource Development Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid resources. The company primarily holds interests in the Eagle Ford Shale in East Texas and the overpressured Cotton Valley formation in North Louisiana. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total leasehold position of approximately 387,091 net acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and 90,062 net acres in overpressured Cotton Valley formation, as well as 454.3 million barrels of oil equivalent of total proved reserves. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Enbridge Energy Management Company Profile

Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C., through its limited partner interests in Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P., owns and operates a portfolio of crude oil transportation systems in the United States. Its principal crude oil system is the pipeline transporter of oil production from western Canada and the North Dakota Bakken formation. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Houston, Texas.

