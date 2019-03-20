Comparing BJs Wholesale Club (BJ) & Its Competitors

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ) is one of 14 publicly-traded companies in the “Variety stores” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare BJs Wholesale Club to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for BJs Wholesale Club and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BJs Wholesale Club 1 7 10 0 2.50 BJs Wholesale Club Competitors 257 1636 2083 113 2.50

BJs Wholesale Club presently has a consensus price target of $30.23, suggesting a potential upside of 15.16%. As a group, “Variety stores” companies have a potential upside of 8.00%. Given BJs Wholesale Club’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe BJs Wholesale Club is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BJs Wholesale Club and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BJs Wholesale Club $13.01 billion $127.26 million 23.03 BJs Wholesale Club Competitors $65.04 billion $1.20 billion 26.63

BJs Wholesale Club’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than BJs Wholesale Club. BJs Wholesale Club is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares BJs Wholesale Club and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BJs Wholesale Club N/A N/A N/A BJs Wholesale Club Competitors 2.62% 11.55% 6.34%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.5% of BJs Wholesale Club shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.3% of shares of all “Variety stores” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.8% of shares of all “Variety stores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BJs Wholesale Club rivals beat BJs Wholesale Club on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About BJs Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website. The company offers its products under the trademarks and service marks, such as BJ's Wholesale Club, BJ's, Wellsley Farms, Berkley Jensen, My BJ's Perks, BJ's Easy Renewal, BJ's Gas, BJ's Perks Elite, BJ's Perks Plus, Inner Circle, and BJ's Perks Rewards. As of November 20, 2018, it operated 216 clubs and 136 gasoline stations. The company was formerly known as Beacon Holding Inc. and changed its name to BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. in February 2018. The company is based in Westborough, Massachusetts.

