Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is engaged in the acquisition of properties which are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is based in Franklin, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

NYSE CHCT traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.73. The stock had a trading volume of 168,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,585. The company has a market cap of $641.35 million, a P/E ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.97. Community Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $37.14.

In other news, CAO Leigh Ann Stach sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $251,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 127,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,266,232.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 205.1% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $424.2 million in 93 real estate properties as of September 30, 2018, located in 28 states, totaling approximately 2.1 million square feet.

