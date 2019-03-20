Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc (ATGE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATGE. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the third quarter worth about $245,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 0.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 160,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 12.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 21.2% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 13,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the third quarter valued at about $2,220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

ATGE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adtalem Global Education currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.60.

In related news, insider Carlos Filgueiras sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $154,545.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,775 shares in the company, valued at $567,790.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director James D. White sold 2,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $143,952.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,822.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

ATGE opened at $48.32 on Wednesday. Adtalem Global Education Inc has a 52-week low of $43.50 and a 52-week high of $58.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.85.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $316.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

