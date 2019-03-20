Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $998,000 Position in SAP SE (SAP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,027 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 262.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of SAP by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SAP by 454.7% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of SAP by 832.6% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 429 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Bank of America cut SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.14.

SAP opened at $113.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $137.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $94.81 and a fifty-two week high of $127.16.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $7.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.22 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

