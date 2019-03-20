Commonwealth Bank of Australia Has $156,000 Stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia lowered its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) by 69.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,962 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,125,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,039,000 after buying an additional 233,290 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,262,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,123,000 after buying an additional 373,190 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4,437.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,794,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,754,656 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,619,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,491,000 after buying an additional 24,568 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,552,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,436,000 after buying an additional 192,118 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WH opened at $51.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 12 month low of $43.03 and a 12 month high of $66.95.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.92 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 68.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.80%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WH. Jefferies Financial Group set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Oppenheimer set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.29.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, insider Nicola Rossi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $52,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total transaction of $1,336,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following two business segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

