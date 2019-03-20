Commonwealth Bank of Australia Grows Stake in Corelogic Inc (CLGX)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in shares of Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in Corelogic were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLGX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Corelogic by 3,242.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,078,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,258 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of Corelogic by 2,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Corelogic by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corelogic during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Corelogic during the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. 90.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corelogic alerts:

Corelogic stock opened at $36.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.83. Corelogic Inc has a 12-month low of $31.87 and a 12-month high of $55.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Corelogic had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $403.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Corelogic Inc will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Corelogic news, CEO Frank Martell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $400,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,692,392.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLGX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corelogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Corelogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Corelogic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 24th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Corelogic from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Corelogic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.78.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/commonwealth-bank-of-australia-grows-stake-in-corelogic-inc-clgx.html.

Corelogic Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Corelogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corelogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.