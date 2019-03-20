Commerzbank (CBK) PT Set at €8.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) has been assigned a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CBK. Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.20 ($13.02) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.50 ($11.05) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Independent Research set a €7.50 ($8.72) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €9.01 ($10.48).

Shares of CBK stock opened at €7.41 ($8.62) on Monday. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of €5.50 ($6.40) and a 12 month high of €12.09 ($14.05). The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through Private and Small-Business Customers; Corporate Clients; and Asset & Capital Recovery segments.

