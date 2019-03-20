Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc (RFI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc (NYSE:RFI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of RFI stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.01. The company had a trading volume of 44,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,911. Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $13.30.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

