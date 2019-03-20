Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (LDP)

Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc (NYSE:LDP) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.156 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.
Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years.
Shares of NYSE:LDP traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,745. Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc has a 12 month low of $19.29 and a 12 month high of $25.99.
About Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund uses derivatives like interest rate swaps to make its investments.
Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.