Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (LDP)

Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc (NYSE:LDP) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.156 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.

Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years.

Get Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LDP traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,745. Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc has a 12 month low of $19.29 and a 12 month high of $25.99.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/cohen-steers-ltd-drtnprfrrdincmfndinc-plans-monthly-dividend-of-0-16-ldp.html.

About Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund uses derivatives like interest rate swaps to make its investments.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.