Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) Insider Venkat Krishnaswamy Sells 3,014 Shares

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) insider Venkat Krishnaswamy sold 3,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total transaction of $216,254.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,770 shares in the company, valued at $629,247.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $72.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12-month low of $59.47 and a 12-month high of $84.69.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 19.90%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 611 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 133.5% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 642 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) Insider Venkat Krishnaswamy Sells 3,014 Shares” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/cognizant-technology-solutions-corp-ctsh-insider-venkat-krishnaswamy-sells-3014-shares.html.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.