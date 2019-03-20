CME Group Inc (CME) Shares Bought by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in CME Group were worth $10,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in CME Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 12,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $168.73 on Wednesday. CME Group Inc has a 12 month low of $153.90 and a 12 month high of $197.08. The company has a market cap of $60.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 45.53%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.99%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CME. ValuEngine cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on CME Group from $220.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. BidaskClub cut CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on CME Group in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.00.

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 8,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total value of $1,397,283.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,970,334.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.91, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,682,650.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,949 shares of company stock valued at $7,885,404 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products, and metals.

