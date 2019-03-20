Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Altria Group Inc (MO)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,423,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,529,279,000 after buying an additional 1,107,891 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Altria Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 141,423,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,529,279,000 after buying an additional 1,107,891 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 141,022,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,505,083,000 after buying an additional 2,433,533 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,106,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Altria Group by 698.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,992,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,445,000 after purchasing an additional 27,986,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Altria Group news, Director Nabil Y. Sakkab bought 1,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.11 per share, for a total transaction of $70,452.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,682.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nabil Y. Sakkab bought 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.42 per share, for a total transaction of $52,033.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,489.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MO. Morgan Stanley lowered Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Citigroup lowered Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Barclays began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Altria Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

Altria Group stock opened at $56.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.20. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $42.40 and a 12 month high of $66.04. The company has a market capitalization of $107.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.37.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Altria Group had a return on equity of 49.05% and a net margin of 27.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.20%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

