Cleanaway Waste Management Ltd (CWY) Insider Raymond Smith Acquires 10,000 Shares

Cleanaway Waste Management Ltd (ASX:CWY) insider Raymond Smith bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.14 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of A$21,400.00 ($15,177.30).

ASX CWY remained flat at $A$2.13 ($1.51) on Wednesday. 3,276,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,980,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.10. Cleanaway Waste Management Ltd has a 52 week low of A$1.14 ($0.81) and a 52 week high of A$1.66 ($1.18). The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.08.

Get Cleanaway Waste Management alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.017 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. Cleanaway Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.85%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/cleanaway-waste-management-ltd-cwy-insider-raymond-smith-acquires-10000-shares.html.

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited provides waste management, industrial, and environmental services in Australia. Its Solids segment offers collection services for various types of solid waste streams, including general waste, recyclables, and construction and demolition waste; medical and washroom services; resource recovery and recycling facilities; and commodities trading, secure product destruction, and quarantine treatment services.

Featured Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Cleanaway Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleanaway Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.