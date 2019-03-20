Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) Stake Raised by Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC

Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 40.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,005 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,507 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC owned 0.16% of Citrix Systems worth $22,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTXS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 8,930.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,459,674 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,410,291 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 14,060,558 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,562,972,000 after buying an additional 472,583 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 624.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 512,741 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $56,996,000 after buying an additional 441,957 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,369,828 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $242,812,000 after buying an additional 251,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 381,011 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $42,354,000 after buying an additional 241,812 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.77.

CTXS stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,432. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.32 and a fifty-two week high of $116.82.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.27 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 101.74%. Citrix Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 30.57%.

In other news, CFO Matto Andrew H. Del sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.78, for a total transaction of $62,145.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,438,193.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Calderoni sold 17,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total transaction of $1,822,412.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,676,647.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,711,264. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

