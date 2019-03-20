Citigroup Inc. Has $870,000 Holdings in Koninklijke Philips NV (PHG)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,578 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 269.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 93,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 68,429 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 114,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 17,185 shares in the last quarter. 4.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

NYSE:PHG opened at $40.83 on Wednesday. Koninklijke Philips NV has a fifty-two week low of $32.98 and a fifty-two week high of $46.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips NV will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

