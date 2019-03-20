Cipher Capital LP Buys New Holdings in Fortive Corp (FTV)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 75,687 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,121,000. Fortive accounts for approximately 0.7% of Cipher Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fortive by 20.0% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Fortive during the third quarter worth $337,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Fortive by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 22,405,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,890,330,000 after acquiring an additional 203,786 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fortive by 5.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 142,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,019,000 after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Fortive by 5.3% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,306,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,968,000 after acquiring an additional 66,103 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. TheStreet lowered Fortive from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortive in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.67.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $83.05 on Wednesday. Fortive Corp has a 52-week low of $62.89 and a 52-week high of $88.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. Fortive had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 40.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Corp will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.15%.

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total transaction of $145,974.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,867.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William W. Pringle sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $35,087.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,964 shares of company stock worth $486,847 over the last quarter. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and maintenance management software for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

