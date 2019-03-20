Cintas Co. (CTAS) Shares Sold by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Cintas by 9.6% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 41,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cintas from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Bank of America raised Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Cintas in a research report on Monday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Cintas from $235.00 to $201.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.77.

In related news, insider Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.60, for a total value of $200,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,871,499. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Thomas E. Frooman sold 1,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total value of $351,114.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 124,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,156,352.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,156,635 in the last 90 days. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cintas stock opened at $206.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $155.98 and a 1-year high of $217.34.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

