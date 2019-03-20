Cineworld Group (CINE) PT Raised to GBX 360

Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) had its target price increased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 360 ($4.70) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 19.44% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 421 ($5.50) target price on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Monday, December 17th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 390 ($5.10) target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.90) target price (up previously from GBX 330 ($4.31)) on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 385.86 ($5.04).

Shares of Cineworld Group stock opened at GBX 301.40 ($3.94) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.10, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.15. Cineworld Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 223.80 ($2.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 325.40 ($4.25).

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in cinema property leasing and screen advertising activities, as well as ticket booking, film distribution, finance, and software development operations. The company operates its cinema sites under the Cineworld Cinemas, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

