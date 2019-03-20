CIBC Cuts Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ) Price Target to C$3.50

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at CIBC from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report released on Monday. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 52.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$6.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 28th.

TRQ opened at C$2.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.20. Turquoise Hill Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$1.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.78.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

