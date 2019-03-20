CI Resources Limited (CII) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 on April 19th

CI Resources Limited (ASX:CII) announced a interim dividend on Saturday, March 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

Shares of ASX:CII opened at A$1.51 ($1.07) on Wednesday. CI Resources has a 52-week low of A$1.18 ($0.84) and a 52-week high of A$1.90 ($1.35). The company has a market capitalization of $174.53 million and a P/E ratio of 8.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

CI Resources Company Profile

CI Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, processing, and sale of phosphate rock, phosphate dust, and chalk in Australia. It operates through Mining and Farming segments. The company also provides earthmoving, fuel pilotage, maintenance, and stevedoring services to other organizations in Christmas Island; operates a palm oil estate; and processes and sells palm oil products.

