CI Resources Limited (CII) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 on April 19th

CI Resources Limited (ASX:CII) announced a interim dividend on Saturday, March 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.
Shares of ASX:CII opened at A$1.51 ($1.07) on Wednesday. CI Resources has a 52-week low of A$1.18 ($0.84) and a 52-week high of A$1.90 ($1.35). The company has a market capitalization of $174.53 million and a P/E ratio of 8.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
CI Resources Company Profile
