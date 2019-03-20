Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,361 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 45.4% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

CMG opened at $665.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 73.85, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.65. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $307.70 and a 52-week high of $671.99.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 17.64%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMG has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $525.00 price target (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $517.27.

In related news, CFO Jack Hartung sold 7,150 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $606.77, for a total value of $4,338,405.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,237 shares in the company, valued at $27,448,454.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 11,980 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.45, for a total transaction of $7,217,351.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,130 shares of company stock valued at $29,822,019. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/chipotle-mexican-grill-inc-cmg-shares-sold-by-brown-advisory-inc.html.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated approximately 2,500 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.