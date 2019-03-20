ChemoCentryx (CCXI) Downgraded to D- at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) from a c rating to a d- rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CCXI. BidaskClub raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ChemoCentryx currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.79.

CCXI opened at $11.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.67 million, a PE ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 1.28. ChemoCentryx has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $15.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 88.55% and a negative return on equity of 167.57%. On average, equities analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other ChemoCentryx news, CFO Susan M. Kanaya sold 37,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $457,747.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,811.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas J. Schall sold 20,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $242,443.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,236,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,878,282.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,541 shares of company stock valued at $946,573 over the last three months. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,802,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,425,000 after acquiring an additional 80,783 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 70.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 547,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,922,000 after purchasing an additional 226,485 shares during the last quarter. VHCP Management III LLC acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the third quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 7.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,329,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,805,000 after purchasing an additional 90,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 54.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV).

