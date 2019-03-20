Chatham Asset Management, Llc Purchases 3,902 Shares of McClatchy Co (MNI) Stock

McClatchy Co (NYSEAMERICAN:MNI) major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 3,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $19,392.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chatham Asset Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 13th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 2,500 shares of McClatchy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $12,750.00.

On Monday, December 31st, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 5,000 shares of McClatchy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $40,550.00.

On Friday, December 28th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 5,000 shares of McClatchy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.12 per share, for a total transaction of $40,600.00.

On Monday, December 31st, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 10,000 shares of McClatchy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.12 per share, for a total transaction of $81,200.00.

McClatchy stock opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. McClatchy Co has a 12 month low of $4.68 and a 12 month high of $10.71.

McClatchy (NYSEAMERICAN:MNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($1.30). The firm had revenue of $212.96 million during the quarter.

Separately, Noble Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McClatchy in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

About McClatchy

The McClatchy Company provides news and advertising services in digital and print formats in the United States. Its publications include the Miami Herald, The Kansas City Star, The Sacramento Bee, The Charlotte Observer, The (Raleigh) News and Observer, The (Fort Worth) Star-Telegram, and The (Durham, NC) Herald-Sun.

