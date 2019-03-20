Change Path LLC Buys Shares of 4,063 iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Change Path LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,221,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526,564 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $695,814,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,412,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,505,000 after acquiring an additional 852,283 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 33,558.6% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 769,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,899,000 after acquiring an additional 767,149 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,031,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,673,000 after acquiring an additional 692,204 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $190.23 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $156.13 and a 1-year high of $205.47.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

