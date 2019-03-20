CENTRICA PLC/S (CPYYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Centrica is a top thirty FTSE100 company with growing energy businesses in the UK, North America and Europe. They secure and supply gas and electricity for millions of homes and businesses and offer a distinctive range of home energy solutions and low-carbon products and services. “

CPYYY has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CENTRICA PLC/S in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Citigroup downgraded CENTRICA PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CENTRICA PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CENTRICA PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded CENTRICA PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. CENTRICA PLC/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

CPYYY stock opened at $6.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.29. CENTRICA PLC/S has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, Exploration & Production, and Centrica Storage segments.

