CELYAD SA/ADR (CYAD) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

CELYAD SA/ADR (NASDAQ:CYAD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

The analysts wrote, “We view 2019 as a pivotal year for the company as it determines the optimal dosing, preconditioning, and persistence strategy to use in later-stage clinical trials targeting NKG2D.””

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CYAD. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of CELYAD SA/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CELYAD SA/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYAD opened at $22.99 on Monday. CELYAD SA/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $15.36 and a fifty-two week high of $37.31. The stock has a market cap of $213.24 million, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.83.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of CELYAD SA/ADR by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 37,171 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CELYAD SA/ADR by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,738,000 after buying an additional 25,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of CELYAD SA/ADR by 1,109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. 7.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CELYAD SA/ADR Company Profile

Celyad SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of CAR-T cell-based therapies. The company utilizes its expertise in cell engineering to target cancer. Its CAR-T cell platform has the potential to treats a range of solid and hematologic tumors. The company's lead drug product candidate, CYAD-01 (CAR-T NKG2D), has been evaluated in a Phase I clinical trial to assess the safety and clinical activity of multiple administrations of autologous CYAD-01 cells in seven refractory cancers, including five solid tumors, such as colorectal, ovarian, bladder, triple-negative breast, and pancreatic cancers; and two hematological tumors comprising acute myeloid leukemia and multiple myeloma.

