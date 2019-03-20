Caxton Associates LP Invests $116,000 in Navient Corp (NAVI) Stock

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 781.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 907,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 804,586 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,806,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $209,740,000 after purchasing an additional 763,973 shares during the period. Southside Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navient during the 4th quarter worth $6,105,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navient during the 3rd quarter worth $9,068,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,493,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,993,000 after purchasing an additional 606,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NAVI. ValuEngine upgraded Navient from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Navient in a report on Friday, January 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Navient from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.79.

Shares of Navient stock opened at $11.96 on Wednesday. Navient Corp has a 12 month low of $8.23 and a 12 month high of $15.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.37, a current ratio of 17.67 and a quick ratio of 17.67.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. Navient had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $307.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Navient Corp will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.62%.

Navient Profile

Navient Corporation provides asset management and business processing services to education, health care, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) Loans, Private Education Loans, and Business Services.

