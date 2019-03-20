CATHAY PAC AIRW/S (CPCAY) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

CATHAY PAC AIRW/S (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S in a report issued on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $0.71 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.76.

Get CATHAY PAC AIRW/S alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CPCAY. ValuEngine cut shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Macquarie raised shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 17th.

CPCAY opened at $8.47 on Monday. CATHAY PAC AIRW/S has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.90.

About CATHAY PAC AIRW/S

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo services to approximately 200 destinations in Asia, North America, Australia, Europe, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Airline Business and Non-Airline Business. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for CATHAY PAC AIRW/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CATHAY PAC AIRW/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.