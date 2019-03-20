Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) Shares Gap Up to $3.48

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.71, but opened at $3.48. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.89, with a volume of 2922185 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have commented on CPRX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.55.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a market cap of $406.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 2.32.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, Director Donald A. Denkhaus purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $47,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPRX. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 291.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 27,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 20,297 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 185.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 22,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 36,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares during the last quarter. 47.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) Shares Gap Up to $3.48” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/catalyst-pharmaceuticals-cprx-shares-gap-up-to-3-48.html.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. Its product candidates include Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome; is in Phase III clinical trial to treat congenital myasthenic syndromes; and is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of anti-MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with spinal muscular atrophy type 3.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.