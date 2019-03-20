Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) Shares Gap Up to $3.48

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.71, but opened at $3.48. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.89, with a volume of 2922185 shares changing hands.
Several brokerages have commented on CPRX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.55.
The company has a market cap of $406.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 2.32.
In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, Director Donald A. Denkhaus purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $47,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPRX. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 291.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 27,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 20,297 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 185.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 22,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 36,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares during the last quarter. 47.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX)
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. Its product candidates include Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome; is in Phase III clinical trial to treat congenital myasthenic syndromes; and is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of anti-MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with spinal muscular atrophy type 3.
