Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) issued its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02), Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter.
NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $3.48 on Wednesday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $4.05. The company has a market cap of $316.44 million, a P/E ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 2.32.
CPRX has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $8.00 target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Oppenheimer set a $6.00 target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. BidaskClub lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.55.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,970,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,384,000 after purchasing an additional 719,093 shares during the period. Broadfin Capital LLC boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC now owns 6,268,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,034 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,458,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,852,000 after purchasing an additional 185,017 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,458,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,852,000 after purchasing an additional 185,017 shares during the period. Finally, Sofinnova Ventures Inc boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sofinnova Ventures Inc now owns 1,549,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 99,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.83% of the company’s stock.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. Its product candidates include Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome; is in Phase III clinical trial to treat congenital myasthenic syndromes; and is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of anti-MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with spinal muscular atrophy type 3.
