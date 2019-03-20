Casey’s General Stores Inc to Post FY2019 Earnings of $5.48 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts (CASY)

Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) – Analysts at Northcoast Research upped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Casey’s General Stores in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 15th. Northcoast Research analyst C. Cerankosky now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.48 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.21. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

CASY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price objective on Casey’s General Stores and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BidaskClub lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $126.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.46. Casey’s General Stores has a 12-month low of $90.42 and a 12-month high of $138.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 2.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 44,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP William J. Walljasper sold 4,300 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.44, for a total value of $552,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Terry W. Handley sold 5,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $650,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,804,697.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 30.45%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.