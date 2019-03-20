Carvana Co (CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells $8,205,478.07 in Stock

Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 145,513 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total transaction of $8,205,478.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,937,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,143,256.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

CVNA stock opened at $57.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Carvana Co has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $72.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.52 and a beta of 2.34.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.06). Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $584.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Carvana Co will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVNA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carvana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.09.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Carvana by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. 34.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/carvana-co-cvna-major-shareholder-sells-8205478-07-in-stock.html.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying used cars in the United States. The company purchases, reconditions, sells, and delivers vehicles. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.