Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO) Insider S P. Iv Johnson Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) insider S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $91,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,681.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CRZO opened at $11.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.26. Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $31.57.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $273.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.91 million. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 37.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

CRZO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Williams Capital set a $22.00 target price on Carrizo Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Seaport Global Securities cut Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,685,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $143,221,000 after acquiring an additional 236,180 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,032,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $227,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,508 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,032,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $227,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,508 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,398,233 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,367,000 after acquiring an additional 583,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,136,313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,409,000 after acquiring an additional 140,059 shares in the last quarter.

Carrizo Oil & Gas Company Profile

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Permian Basin in West Texas.

