CarGurus (CARG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “CarGurus, Inc. is an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. The company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics. It operates primarily in Canada, the United Kingdom and Germany. CarGurus, Inc.is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CARG. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CarGurus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CarGurus from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. CIBC started coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarGurus presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.27.

CARG opened at $39.20 on Tuesday. CarGurus has a 1-year low of $29.18 and a 1-year high of $57.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 1.97.

In other news, VP Sarah Amory Welch sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $98,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Oliver Ian Chrzan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total transaction of $644,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,082,238 shares of company stock worth $80,961,588 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CarGurus by 8.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after acquiring an additional 12,174 shares in the last quarter. 361 Capital LLC purchased a new position in CarGurus during the fourth quarter valued at $2,336,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in CarGurus during the third quarter valued at $240,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in CarGurus by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CarGurus by 19.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,138,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,772,000 after acquiring an additional 513,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars worldwide. The company's marketplace enables users with third-party validation on pricing, dealer reputation, and other information. As of June 30, 2017, it had an active dealer network of approximately 40,000 dealers; and approximately 5.4 million car listings.

