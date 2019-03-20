Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) Holdings Trimmed by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,711 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 79,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $50.55 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health Inc has a 52 week low of $42.17 and a 52 week high of $70.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.17.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $37.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.4763 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.90.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) Holdings Trimmed by Natixis Advisors L.P.” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/cardinal-health-inc-cah-holdings-trimmed-by-natixis-advisors-l-p.html.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.