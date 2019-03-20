Cardinal Energy Ltd (CJ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cardinal Energy Ltd (TSE:CJ) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.88.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CJ shares. CIBC cut shares of Cardinal Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$6.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$6.50 to C$4.25 in a report on Thursday, November 29th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 7th. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$6.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 10th.

Shares of TSE:CJ opened at C$2.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $257.72 million and a P/E ratio of -3.36. Cardinal Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.80 and a 1-year high of C$5.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. Cardinal Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -60.61%.

About Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. It holds interests in the Wainwright, Bantry, Mitsue, and Grande Prairie properties. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

