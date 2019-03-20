Cardinal Energy Ltd (TSE:CJ) traded up 13.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.65 and last traded at C$2.64. 2,054,284 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 270% from the average session volume of 554,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.33.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC lowered Cardinal Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$6.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered Cardinal Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$4.25 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$6.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Cormark reduced their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$6.00 to C$4.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cardinal Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.88.

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $270.37 million and a P/E ratio of -3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Cardinal Energy (CJ) Trading 13.3% Higher” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/cardinal-energy-cj-trading-13-3-higher.html.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. Cardinal Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -60.61%.

About Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. It holds interests in the Wainwright, Bantry, Mitsue, and Grande Prairie properties. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.