Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 310 Shares of Neogen Co. (NEOG)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 47.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Neogen were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEOG. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Neogen by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Neogen by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Neogen by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 678,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,684,000 after acquiring an additional 41,051 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Neogen by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Neogen during the fourth quarter worth about $740,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEOG. BidaskClub upgraded Neogen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Craig Hallum upgraded Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.76 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

In other Neogen news, Chairman James L. Herbert sold 45,334 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $2,722,760.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 761,818 shares in the company, valued at $45,754,789.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James L. Herbert sold 10,262 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.60, for a total value of $632,139.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,815 shares of company stock valued at $5,351,275. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NEOG stock opened at $63.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.35. Neogen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $97.38.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $107.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.52 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

