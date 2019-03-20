Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 2,727 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,727 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 3.0% of Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $14,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 15,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 77,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,746,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,500,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 60,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after buying an additional 25,744 shares during the period. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF opened at $150.87 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $121.71 and a twelve month high of $157.30.

WARNING: “Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 2,727 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/capstone-financial-advisors-inc-sells-2727-shares-of-ishares-russell-1000-growth-etf-iwf.html.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.