Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $332,000 in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) Stock

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 489.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,941,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103,585 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 202.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,647,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782,824 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2,851.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,454,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337,681 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18,640.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,859,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,062 shares during the period. Finally, KEMPER Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at about $90,270,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $73.91 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $62.14 and a 1-year high of $76.96.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

