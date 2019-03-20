Capricoin Market Cap Reaches $1.14 Million (CPC)

Capricoin (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 20th. During the last seven days, Capricoin has traded up 62.1% against the US dollar. Capricoin has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $396,386.00 worth of Capricoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Capricoin coin can now be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00014102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Capricoin

Capricoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2015. Capricoin’s total supply is 200,995,023 coins and its circulating supply is 1,990,045 coins. Capricoin’s official Twitter account is @CapricoinSocial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Capricoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/CPC . Capricoin’s official website is capricoin.org

Buying and Selling Capricoin

Capricoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Capricoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Capricoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Capricoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

