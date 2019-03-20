Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Raises Stake in BIO-TECHNE Corp (TECH)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.22% of BIO-TECHNE worth $12,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TECH. Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in BIO-TECHNE during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in BIO-TECHNE during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Ffcm LLC boosted its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 368.2% during the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on TECH shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a report on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $165.00 target price on shares of BIO-TECHNE and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.13.

Shares of TECH opened at $199.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 12 month low of $132.75 and a 12 month high of $206.04.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $174.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.39 million. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. BIO-TECHNE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.45%.

BIO-TECHNE Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

