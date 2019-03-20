Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases 41,005 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 238,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,005 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $11,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Steinberg Global Asset Management raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management now owns 37,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at $575,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 233.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,072,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,754,000 after buying an additional 6,354,412 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $1,508,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $46.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.31. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $84.68.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 24.16%. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.23%.

ATVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 14th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Sunday, January 13th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $87.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on Activision Blizzard to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.89.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

