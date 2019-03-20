Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys 62,028 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 87.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,028 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $10,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ED. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,920,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,211,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,035 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,911,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,821,799,000 after purchasing an additional 356,339 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 23,911,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,821,799,000 after purchasing an additional 356,339 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,460,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $340,474,000 after purchasing an additional 398,820 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,254,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,328,000 after purchasing an additional 166,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on ED shares. ValuEngine upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Bank of America cut Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.07 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

Shares of ED opened at $83.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.12. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $85.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.52%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/candriam-luxembourg-s-c-a-buys-62028-shares-of-consolidated-edison-inc-ed.html.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.